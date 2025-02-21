Open Menu

Developed Nations Got Progress By Mother Tongue: CM Murad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the developed nations had achieved progress by promoting education in their mother language.

In his message on International Mother Language Day here, he said that mother tongue increased mental development and learning ability of the children.

The Chief Minister said that the children learn mother tongue naturally, and it was the most effective medium of early education.

Murad said that the protection of the culture, history and traditions of any nation was possible only through the mother tongue.

Education in mother tongue improved academic performance of the children, he said adding that one of the main reasons for the success of China, Turkey and Europe was the educational and scientific development in the mother tongue.

The Sindh government was taking practical steps for the promotion of mother tongues, he said.

