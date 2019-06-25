Developed world must support humanitarian cause of hosting Afghan refugees: Shehryar Khan Afridi

State Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said that the developed nations should extend support to the humanitarian cause of hosting Afghan refugees and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) initiative for catering the needs of Afghan refugees should be backed by the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):State Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said that the developed nations should extend support to the humanitarian cause of hosting Afghan refugees and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) initiative for catering the needs of Afghan refugees should be backed by the world. The Minister SAFRON expressed these views here in a meeting with a high level delegation of Switzerland led by Ambassador Manuel Bessler, said a press release issued here. Afridi said that Pakistan was tapping world support for Afghan refugees.

He said global peace is linked with peace in Afghanistan.

The government initially decided to allow 1.4 million refugees to open bank accounts, he added.

Afridi said Pakistan recently hosted quadripartite and trilateral talks to ensure honourable and voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees and the developed world should not abandon this noble cause. The Minister said that it was a humanitarian cause for Pakistan under the policy of visionary leader Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees over 40 years which is unprecedented in human history," he added.

Shehryar said that drugs menace was a threat to the world and Pakistan was fencing its borders with Afghanistan to stop illicit drugs business and movement of terrorists. "Pakistan remains committed to efforts to save our future generations from the menace of drugs. Our sole objective was well being of refugees. Pakistan doesn't need anything for itself but the cause of refugees should not be compromised," he said.

The Minister informed the delegation that the federal government had introduced a vibrant visa regime to support and facilitate the opening up and reform in Pakistan. Ambassador Manuel said that the world recognized Pakistan contributions. "Switzerland remains committed to humanitarian issues especially with the UNHCR. Pakistan was important partner of Switzerland in this human endeavour and we will do whatever possible to support this cause," he concluded.