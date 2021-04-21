Developers being facilitated to promote construction & housing sector: FDA DG

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Dr Faisal Azeem said on Wednesday that developers were being facilitated for the promotion of construction & housing sector under the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Addressing the meeting of developers' representatives in his office, he said the process of approval of housing schemes had been made easy under the Punjab government reforms, adding that applications received at E-Khidmat centre were being processed speedily.

He urged the developers to complete all legal requirements for getting early approval of the schemes.

He said that legal action was being taken against illegal colonies so developers should get approval before starting sale and purchase of plots.

FDA Chairman Latif Nazar said the provision of residential facilities to the people was an important part of the development agenda of the incumbent government.

He said that problems confronted by the developers would be resolved on priority basis.

A committee was also constituted to review the problems of developers and their solutions.