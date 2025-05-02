Developers Directed For Strict Compliance Of Rules And Regulations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the developers of private housing schemes to fully comply with the laws, rules and regulations; otherwise, strict departmental action would be taken against the violators.
Addressing a meeting of developers of various housing schemes in his office, he said that FDA is providing speedy services under “ease of doing business” policy of the Punjab government. Now the developers are duty bound to abide by the rules and regulations while establishing new housing schemes or expanding the existing ones.
He said that FDA teams are fully active in the field for monitoring and checking of private housing colonies where public utility sites are being used illegally.
He made it clear that public utility sites are government property. Hence the developers should avoid from their misuse or encroachments on it otherwise strict action would be taken and entire responsibility for damage would be up to the developers.
He said that the developers should adopt legal and departmental procedures for expansion of existing housing schemes as violation of law in this regard would not be tolerated at all.
He also warned the defaulters to immediately deposit their dues or be ready to face the music as a vigorous recovery campaign has been launched for taking action without any discrimination besides sending their challans to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate.
He asked the developers to point out any hurdle or complaint if any in the service of FDA as the authority is fully committed to provide flawless service and quick relief to the masses.
Additional Director General FDA Kaiser Abbas Rind, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chatha and others were also present on the occasion.
