Developers of 2 illegal housing colonies booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have registered cases against developers of two housing colonies on the charge of violating FDA rules.

A spokesman of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) said on Tuesday that under Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all housing scheme developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting construction.

However, former MPA Mehr Hamid Rasheed developed an illegal housing colony in Chak No.121-JB Ghokhowal while Muhammad Rafiq developed housing scheme in Chak No.203-RB without getting prior permission from the FDA.

Taking notice of this irregularity, the FDA Town Planning Directorate teams headed by Deputy Director Town Planning FDA Muhammad Arshad sealed the housing colonies, besides demolishing their offices and boundary walls, digging up roads and sewerage lines there.