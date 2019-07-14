Developing Astore District top priority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Ex-Member for Legislative Assembly Gilgit-Baltistan Hameed Khan said the steps had been taken for the development of District Astore and during the last five-years Rs 250 million had been spent only in his own constituency.

Talking to media, he said, being an elected representative of the area, he was bound to serve the people.

He said many developmental projects had been initiated during his tenure and with the grace of Almighty Allah all the projects had been completed within the stipulated time period.

He said looking after the developmental project, in his constituency, the people would elect him again. "We believe in serving the people and people are the main force who repose confidence in you by electing you for the legislative assembly," he said.