UrduPoint.com

Developing Countries Must Be Provided Sufficient Means To Face Climate Change Impacts: Bilawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Developing countries must be provided sufficient means to face climate change impacts: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday highlighting the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan said the developing countries must be provided with sufficient means to adequately face the impact of climate change

WASHINGTON DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday highlighting the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan said the developing countries must be provided with sufficient means to adequately face the impact of climate change.

The foreign minister, during his talk at Wilson Center at Washington DC, said the global problems could only be addressed through global solutions.

"Pakistan is facing an apocalyptic crisis in the shape of devastating floods," he said and highlighted that catastrophic floods in Pakistan were proof that global warming was an existential threat facing the world today.

He told the gathering that Pakistan contributed less than 1% to the global greenhouse gas emissions "yet we are one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change." "Pakistan is seeking climate justice. We are a resilient nation and will rebuild better, greener using climate resilient infrastructure with the cooperation of our friends in the international community," he remarked.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the devastating floods made Pakistan an apt case to become a model for such collective efforts.

He said the government's priority was to focus on ensuring economic and food security and seeking mutually beneficial trade and investment ties around the globe.

He said Pakistan valued its long-standing relations with the United States. Both sides were focused on strengthening a broad based relationship on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit that was not viewed through the prism of any other country or relationship.

The foreign minister said that strengthening business, trade and investment ties and expanding cooperation in climate change, energy, agriculture, IT/tech and education was a top priority.

He stressed that peace and stability in Pakistan's neighborhood was an essential pre-requisite for economic prosperity and social sector development not just for Pakistan but also the wider region.

In this context, he underscored Pakistan's desire to work closely with the international community to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He invited the attention of the audience to the rising wave of Hindutva-inspired anti-Muslim extremism in India which should be a matter of deep concern for the entire international community including the US.

He also shared the concerns of the government and the people of Pakistan on the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK including attempts by the BJP government to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

Foreign Minister Bilawal said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue but onus was on India to create a conducive environment by reversing its illegal actions of August 5 2019 in IIOJK and stopping its oppression of Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Business Education Washington Agriculture United States August Gas 2019 All Government Top

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

4 minutes ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

4 minutes ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

7 minutes ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

7 minutes ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

7 minutes ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.