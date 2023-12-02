Open Menu

Developing Countries Must Be Provided With Finances, Technology To Deal With Climate Change: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2023 | 02:19 PM

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with climate change: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says Climate Change is happening and we are witnessing it ourselves.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has emphasized that the developing countries must be provided with finances, technology and capacity building support to deal with the issue of climate change.

Addressing a high level roundtable on Manner of Implementation-Global Stocktake in Dubai on Saturday, the Prime Minister said Climate Change is happening and we are witnessing it ourselves.

He said the critical concern for the developing countries like Pakistan is the recurring natural disasters and consequent adaptation needs in the impacted sectors of water, agriculture, urban resilience, natural capital and human health.

The Prime Minister stressed that finance is and will always be the key enabler for climate action. He pointed out that financial needs of developing countries are far more than the unfulfilled one hundred billion Dollar pledge.

They need six trillion Dollars by 2030. Adaptation needs alone are 387 billion dollar per year till 2030. With current adaptation finance estimated at around 21 billion dollar, there is a yawning gap.

He said that the developed countries should be obligated to urgently rectify shortfalls in their finance commitments under the Paris agreement.

He noted that unlocking scaled up and improved financial support will enable developing countries to contribute in bridging the implementation gaps in their mitigation and adaptation actions.

The Prime Minister said that developing countries must be provided with capacity building support to develop appropriate instruments and projects for mitigation and adaptation. He said it is time to harness the capacity of private sector for climate action.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Water Dollar Agriculture Dubai Paris Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

7 minutes ago
 Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

15 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

15 hours ago
PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

15 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

15 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

15 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

15 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan