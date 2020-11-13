UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Developing Livestock Sector On Modern Lines Under PM's Vision: Minister Dareshak

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Developing livestock sector on modern lines under PM's vision: Minister Dareshak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said on Friday that the livestock sector could not make satisfactory progress in the past due to inconsistent policies of successive governments.

However, he said, now the sector was being developed on modern lines in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

He was addressing a ceremony, held in connection with the certification distribution on completion of a training workshop for master trainers of "Save the Calf, Fatten the Calf" [Katta Bachao, Katta Farba] scheme of the Punjab government. The ceremony was held at the Veterinary academy, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore. The veterinary professionals of the livestock sector from across the country participated in the training workshop.

The minister said that the main purpose of the training workshop was to develop the livestock sector on modern lines under the vision of the prime minister. He directed the Livestock and Dairy Development Department to ensure merit while sending the staff for training.

He asked the participants to transfer their knowledge and experience they gained at the workshop to farmers of their respective areas when they go back in the field.

Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said targets could be achieved in limited resources only by setting priorities. He said training workshops play crucial role in enhancing capabilities and performance of the department. He was confident that ultimately the livestock farmers would benefit from the outcome of the workshop.

At the end of the workshop, the minister gave away certificates to the participants, coming from across the country for training.

Later on, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences vice chancellor presented an honorary shied to the minister.

Separately, Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak attended a condolences reference, held for the late Dr Sadiq, chief executive officer of the Sadiq Group of Poultry, and lauded his services for the poultry industry.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress From Industry Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah museums awarded ‘Accessible for Disabili ..

51 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindh’s Talha ..

52 minutes ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

2 hours ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

2 hours ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.