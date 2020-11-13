LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said on Friday that the livestock sector could not make satisfactory progress in the past due to inconsistent policies of successive governments.

However, he said, now the sector was being developed on modern lines in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

He was addressing a ceremony, held in connection with the certification distribution on completion of a training workshop for master trainers of "Save the Calf, Fatten the Calf" [Katta Bachao, Katta Farba] scheme of the Punjab government. The ceremony was held at the Veterinary academy, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore. The veterinary professionals of the livestock sector from across the country participated in the training workshop.

The minister said that the main purpose of the training workshop was to develop the livestock sector on modern lines under the vision of the prime minister. He directed the Livestock and Dairy Development Department to ensure merit while sending the staff for training.

He asked the participants to transfer their knowledge and experience they gained at the workshop to farmers of their respective areas when they go back in the field.

Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said targets could be achieved in limited resources only by setting priorities. He said training workshops play crucial role in enhancing capabilities and performance of the department. He was confident that ultimately the livestock farmers would benefit from the outcome of the workshop.

At the end of the workshop, the minister gave away certificates to the participants, coming from across the country for training.

Later on, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences vice chancellor presented an honorary shied to the minister.

Separately, Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak attended a condolences reference, held for the late Dr Sadiq, chief executive officer of the Sadiq Group of Poultry, and lauded his services for the poultry industry.