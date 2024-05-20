Developing tourism to fetch huge amount for national economy: Advisor Tourism

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35 ongoing and 20 new mega schemes have been proposed for inclusion in the annual development program of the new financial year in various sectors of tourism, culture and archeology, costing billions of rupees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35 ongoing and 20 new mega schemes have been proposed for inclusion in the annual development program of the new financial year in various sectors of tourism, culture and archeology, costing billions of rupees.

However, in view of the meagre financial resources of the province, most of the projects will be completed through public private participation (PPP). While under the AIP program that was launched with the support of the Federal government for the merged districts, five ongoing and new schemes are being included in the new annual development program for which three billion rupees are being allocated.

This was disclosed at a meeting chaired by Advisor to the Chief Minister KK on Tourism and Culture and Archeology Zahid Chanzeb on Monday, wherein the preparation of the annual development program (ADP) in tourism, culture and archeology sectors was taken into stock as well as suggestions and recommendations were discussed and certain necessary decisions were also made thereof.

The Advisor Tourism while highlighting the priorities of the KP govt clarified that only viable schemes should be included in the new ADP like all other sectors which can be ensured with timely and quality completion and have direct and maximum results in all aspects of public and economic interests, he added.

The Adviser said that in the future, instead of wasting valuable resources on the construction of buildings and rest houses in tourist areas, eco-friendly tourism would be promoted in which make-shift camping pods and fireproof tents and wash rooms for the boarding and lodging of tourists will be included.

He said that launch of helicopter service for tourist places (starting for Chitral, establishment of theme and adventure parks in the most important tourist centers, construction of link roads for new tourist areas and installation of modern chairlifts in the mountainous areas are measures that involved interest of tourists, create attraction and enhanced the opportunities of entertainment and creativity for the tourists, especially children and youth. "This will also increase the income of the province and the employment opportunities for the local people", he maintained.

The Tourism Adviser directed to keep Chitral on top priority in the ADP where there is a wide range of tourism opportunities and a possibility of round the year tourism activities after the Lowari Tunnel remained open.

Similarly, he emphasized on the inclusion of substantial schemes for the development of tourism in the southern and merged districts and asserted that there are not only serene touristic places but also religious buildings and archeological sites existed there, and by developing the infrastructure, tourism, employment opportunities the revenue of the province can be significantly increased, he concluded.

Secretary Tourism Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, Chief Planning Officer Zainullah Khan, Director General Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Barkatullah Marwat, Director Archives Dr. Abdul Samad and other concerned high-ups attended the meeting.