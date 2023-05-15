Development authority established to promote tourism in Ziarat

The Balochistan government has established a development authority to promote tourism and provide employment opportunities to the locals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has established a development authority to promote tourism and provide employment opportunities to the locals.

The Ziarat Valley under the supervision of the Chief Minister would be developed on modern lines of a smart city to attract tourists, an official of the Balochistan government Monday said.

A comprehensive policy has been formulated for the development of tourism, he said.

He said according to the nature and importance of the project, the government would increase the funds for the purpose.

The Ziarat development project would resolve all the basic issues of the city to channel its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner, he said adding that the Ziarat would emerge as one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the country.