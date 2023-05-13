UrduPoint.com

Development Budget To Enhance For Betterment Of Balochistan: Bizenjo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said that the size of the development budget would be increased for keeping the unnecessary expenses to a minimum level

He shared these views while talking to provincial ministers and Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) called on him at CM Secretariat.

The current political situation of the country and issues related to the preparation of the budget for the next financial year came under discussion in the meeting.

They also condemned the propaganda against Pakistan Army by a political party in the meeting The prestige of the country was damaged by the burning and violent protests, discussed in the meeting They also paid tributes to the Pakistan Army, and the people and political parties of Balochistan have shown calmness and political prudence in this entire situation in the meeting.

In the meeting, the budget development requirements of the next financial year and the proposals of the members were also reviewed.

In the budget of the next financial year, priority will be given to the completion of ongoing projects and new collective development projects, said the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the all available resources would be utilized for public welfare projects.

