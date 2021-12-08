Development Committee reviews progress of development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Development Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting was informed that one scheme of highways under Sustainable Development Goals Program-IV and 3 development schemes in villages for power supply have been approved.

These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs. 13.231 million. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia reviewed the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program 2021-22. He said that all the development schemes should be completed on time.

He said that officers of the concerned department should visit the sites for the inspection of construction work.

The meeting was informed that under the Annual Development Program 2021-22, a total of 89 schemes have been started in the district. For which Rs 4341.447 million has been earmarked and Rs 3624.421 million have been released for these schemes in the current financial year. Out of which more than Rs 1427 million development funds have been utilized.

Under the new Annual Development Program 2021-22, some 176 development schemes were reviewed. Amount of Rs 3580.619 million has been allocated for these schemes and Rs 3087.943 million have been released during the current financial year. Out of which more than Rs 846 million development funds have been utilized.

