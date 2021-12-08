UrduPoint.com

Development Committee Reviews Progress Of Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:50 PM

Development Committee reviews progress of development schemes

A meeting of the District Development Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Development Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting was informed that one scheme of highways under Sustainable Development Goals Program-IV and 3 development schemes in villages for power supply have been approved.

These schemes have an estimated cost of Rs. 13.231 million. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia reviewed the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program 2021-22. He said that all the development schemes should be completed on time.

He said that officers of the concerned department should visit the sites for the inspection of construction work.

The meeting was informed that under the Annual Development Program 2021-22, a total of 89 schemes have been started in the district. For which Rs 4341.447 million has been earmarked and Rs 3624.421 million have been released for these schemes in the current financial year. Out of which more than Rs 1427 million development funds have been utilized.

Under the new Annual Development Program 2021-22, some 176 development schemes were reviewed. Amount of Rs 3580.619 million has been allocated for these schemes and Rs 3087.943 million have been released during the current financial year. Out of which more than Rs 846 million development funds have been utilized.

The deputy commissioner said that all the development schemes should be completed on time.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

8 minutes ago
 Petitions against auction of Nawaz Sharif's proper ..

Petitions against auction of Nawaz Sharif's property adjourned

2 minutes ago
 Innovative, scientific interventions imperative to ..

Innovative, scientific interventions imperative to ensure food security: Shibli ..

2 minutes ago
 176 new cases of corona detected, no death reporte ..

176 new cases of corona detected, no death reported

2 minutes ago
 Traders lauded Punjab govt for providing relief in ..

Traders lauded Punjab govt for providing relief in property tax

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national crick ..

Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national cricket team

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.