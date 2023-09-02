Development Committee reviews progress of ongoing schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :District Development Committee met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.

The ongoing development schemes of school education were reviewed.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Executive Engineer Buildings Nadeem Arshad, Chief Executive Officer Education Muhammad Akram, and other relevant departmental officers were present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the ongoing development schemes should be completed on time. He said that the concerned officers should go to the field and monitor the development schemes.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said that the construction of 7 development schemes of school education has started and their estimated cost is Rs 84 million. He said that the ongoing development schemes include the construction of additional rooms, toilet blocks, and installation of tuff tiles.