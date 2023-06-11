Development continues for welfare of police officials: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Sunday said that special focus was being paid to the welfare of the police officials and different development projects have been initiated for this purpose under master planning at the police line.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana was himself monitoring all ongoing development projects being completed at the police line at a rapid pace. The building of the police line was approximately 100 years old and was now in dilapidated condition. The regional police officer and city police officer in a joint consultation has decided to improve the condition of the police line and ensure maximum efforts for providing relief to officials.

Under the master planning, different projects were under construction at the police line including completion of master planning of police lines, improvements of Police barracks, much needed new water filtration plant for clean drinking water facility, improvements in quality of food by improving police mess, state of the art cafeteria for constables and remodelling of entry gate system.

However, improvements of quarter guards, the addition of riding schools, new parking sheds at the police line and the construction of new yadgaar-e-shuhada were also part of the master planning project, police spokesman said.