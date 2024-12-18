Development Funds Allocation To Lawmakers In Process: Azam Nazeer Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that the allocation of development funds to lawmakers is currently in progress.
Responding to a point raised by MNA Ramesh Lal regarding the allocation of funds to minority members, the minister said that the process is under negotiation, and efforts are being made to ensure the allocation of funds, keeping in view the fiscal constraints.
He further informed the House that a committee, comprising Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is working on the issue.
The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for December 24. “We are striving to allocate funds within the available fiscal space,” he added.
"Addressing concerns raised by PPP senior leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf about Murree, Tarar assured the House that the matter would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister of Punjab.
He acknowledged that Murree is a national resort and emphasized that efforts are underway to prevent it from being transformed from a forest into a concrete city.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Development funds allocation to lawmakers in process: Azam Nazeer Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen visits PHA Headquarters2 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General visits RUDA, China investment desk setup2 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 52 properties2 minutes ago
-
PM AJK attends death anniversary of Ch. Ghulam Abbas12 minutes ago
-
9 gamblers among 11 held; stolen items, Rs 69,500 stake money recovered in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Industries faces challenges due to gas shortage12 minutes ago
-
No stone to be left unturned in serving farmers: CM Punjab22 minutes ago
-
GCWUS launches week-long 'Capacity Building Program'32 minutes ago
-
NBF to host creative workshops for writers, illustrators32 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretaries authorized to respond to queries: Azam Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Winter vacations schedule revised32 minutes ago