Development funds allocation to lawmakers in process: Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that the allocation of development funds to lawmakers is currently in progress.

Responding to a point raised by MNA Ramesh Lal regarding the allocation of funds to minority members, the minister said that the process is under negotiation, and efforts are being made to ensure the allocation of funds, keeping in view the fiscal constraints.

He further informed the House that a committee, comprising Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is working on the issue.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for December 24. “We are striving to allocate funds within the available fiscal space,” he added.

"Addressing concerns raised by PPP senior leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf about Murree, Tarar assured the House that the matter would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He acknowledged that Murree is a national resort and emphasized that efforts are underway to prevent it from being transformed from a forest into a concrete city.

