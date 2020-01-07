Development funds should be available at district, council levels: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday reiterated his viewpoint that development funds should be available at district and council level not to the members of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday reiterated his viewpoint that development funds should be available at district and council level not to the members of the parliament.

In a tweet, the federal minister termed non-existence of provincial finance award as the biggest problem and stated that this wrong tradition of Shahbaz Sharif era is still in place.

The chief ministers spend billion of rupees on their own discretion, which is against the constitution, the federal minister said.