Development goals unachievable without empowering women: Syed Yawar Abbas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul maal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that goals of development could not be achieved without socio-economic empowerment women.

He was talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Women's Chamber of Commerce (FWCC) led by MPA Firdous Rai and President Chamber of Commerce Tehmina Pasha here. Senior Vice President Shahida Aftab, Vice President Rubina Shafiq and others were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister appreciated that women were playing a significant role in business activities.

He said that under the dynamic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan the exports touched high levels, adding that government would further boost this spirit and momentum in future.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari informed the delegation that efforts were being made at the government and NGO levels to enhance the scope of social welfare activities. He appreciated that Women's Chamber was also contributing to this good cause.

MPA Firdous Rai and Tehmina Pasha gave a briefing on the activities of the Women's Chamber and invited the Provincial Minister to visit Faisalabad's Women Chamber of Commerce.