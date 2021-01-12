UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Goals Unachievable Without Empowering Women: Syed Yawar Abbas

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:04 PM

Development goals unachievable without empowering women: Syed Yawar Abbas

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul maal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that goals of development could not be achieved without socio-economic empowerment women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul maal, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that goals of development could not be achieved without socio-economic empowerment women.

He was talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Women's Chamber of Commerce (FWCC) led by MPA Firdous Rai and President Chamber of Commerce Tehmina Pasha here. Senior Vice President Shahida Aftab, Vice President Rubina Shafiq and others were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister appreciated that women were playing a significant role in business activities.

He said that under the dynamic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan the exports touched high levels, adding that government would further boost this spirit and momentum in future.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari informed the delegation that efforts were being made at the government and NGO levels to enhance the scope of social welfare activities. He appreciated that Women's Chamber was also contributing to this good cause.

MPA Firdous Rai and Tehmina Pasha gave a briefing on the activities of the Women's Chamber and invited the Provincial Minister to visit Faisalabad's Women Chamber of Commerce.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Exports Business Punjab Visit Chamber Women Commerce Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

20 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

26 seconds ago

Condolence Reference held At PUCAR

29 seconds ago

High hopes but slow start: Europe's Covid vaccine ..

4 minutes ago

US won't hold back second Covid vaccine doses: hea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.