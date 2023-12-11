Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that establishment of new schools is a good initiative to improve the skills of students and make them useful citizens of society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that establishment of new schools is a good initiative to improve the skills of students and make them useful citizens of society.

She said this while inaugurating a new branch of a private school under the aegis of the Al-Huda Welfare Organization here on Monday.

She talked to the students about the syllabus and also distributed gifts among them arranged by the school management.

The commissioner said that development in the field of education is inevitable, adding that quality education and teaching children high moral values should be the first priority.