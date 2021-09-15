Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for bright future of youth : NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that development in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) the only guarantee for bright future of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that development in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) the only guarantee for bright future of youth.

He expressed these views while chairing the 3rd meeting of special committee on development of erstwhile FATA in Parliament House on Tuesday.

He said that economy of ex-FATA was unregulated and it was the economy of war.

He said that regulating the socio economic affairs in the area would result into prosperity of common people.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that prioritizing Socio-economic development of the Erstwhile FATA is the responsibility of all stakeholders.

Meanwhile committee also unanimously passed a resolution for 3 percent share from National Finance Commission (NFC) award in favour of erstwhile FATA.

This resolution was handed over to Federal Minister For Finance. The committee also applauded the Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tareen for his commitment to specially focusing ex-FATA and Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Finance Mr Shoukat Tareen assured the committee to Cooperate with committee for making interim arrangements to facilities financing for Ex-FATA areas. He also said that NFC award is a constitutional award and needs consensus of all political parties.

SAPM Arbab Shahzad also said that provision of basic facilities to ex-FATA would be the special focus of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal government.

He also said that basic facilities like Health education and Financial support at the door step of ex- FATA people.