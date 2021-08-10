Development in erstwhile FATA vital for prosperity, welfare of people: Asad Qaisar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that development and progress in erstwhile FATA is vital for prosperity and welfare of the people.

Chairing first meetings of the Special Committee on Development of erstwhile FATA, he opined that building of communication network, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and employment opportunities would bring its people at par with rest of the country.

He said that it is vital to build consensus among public representatives to resolve the issues emerged due to merger of FATA.

He also remarked that public representatives from erstwhile FATA are important stakeholders to bring consensus on policies to resolve socio-economic issues faced by common people.

He also resolved that special committee would focus on bringing development at the doorstep of people of this region. The committee constituted a 4 Members Subcommittee to deliberate upon TORs of this Special committee. The Subcommittee members include Dr.Haider Ali Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Sajid Hussain Turi and Mohsin Dawar.

The meetings was attended by MNAs Junaid Akbar, Dr.Haider Ali Khan, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan,Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Jawad Hussain, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Sajid Hussain Turi, Dr.Nafisa , Abdul Shakoor, Mohsin Dawar and Senator Ayub Afridi.