UrduPoint.com

Development In Erstwhile FATA Vital For Prosperity, Welfare Of People: Asad Qaisar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:52 PM

Development in erstwhile FATA vital for prosperity, welfare of people: Asad Qaisar

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that development and progress in erstwhile FATA is vital for prosperity and welfare of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that development and progress in erstwhile FATA is vital for prosperity and welfare of the people.

Chairing first meetings of the Special Committee on Development of erstwhile FATA, he opined that building of communication network, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and employment opportunities would bring its people at par with rest of the country.

He said that it is vital to build consensus among public representatives to resolve the issues emerged due to merger of FATA.

He also remarked that public representatives from erstwhile FATA are important stakeholders to bring consensus on policies to resolve socio-economic issues faced by common people.

He also resolved that special committee would focus on bringing development at the doorstep of people of this region. The committee constituted a 4 Members Subcommittee to deliberate upon TORs of this Special committee. The Subcommittee members include Dr.Haider Ali Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Sajid Hussain Turi and Mohsin Dawar.

The meetings was attended by MNAs Junaid Akbar, Dr.Haider Ali Khan, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan,Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Jawad Hussain, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Sajid Hussain Turi, Dr.Nafisa , Abdul Shakoor, Mohsin Dawar and Senator Ayub Afridi.

Related Topics

National Assembly FATA Progress Fakhar Zaman Afridi From Employment Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of m ..

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of minorities' rights: President

1 second ago
 UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to ..

UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to Find Political Solution - Spo ..

3 seconds ago
 Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin ..

Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin

4 seconds ago
 New child safety features for Google, YouTube

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

6 seconds ago
 11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

8 seconds ago
 Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take- ..

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.