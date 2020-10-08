UrduPoint.com
Development In Merged Districts Priority Of Govt: Akbar Ayub

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Thursday directed all concerned departments to complete developmental projects on time for the facilitation of local people.

While chairing a meeting regarding the developmental works of newly merged districts, he said their would no compromise on transparency and standard of quality work in development schemes, adding every effort was being made to complete all projects with in time frame despite various challenges.

Akbar Ayub said development of the merged tribal districts and bringing them at par with other developed districts of the province is the top priority of his government.

He said that his government was making sincere efforts to rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure , improve quality of health and education services.

He said local government system would be introduced first time in merged district to address basic issues at grassroot level.

He said that past governments have ignored development of these areas which created sense of deprivation among people and now PTI government has allocated a record developmental budget of Rs 83 billions.

He said all stakeholders and local people have been taken onboard on development projects.

