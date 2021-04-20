Development in science, technology imperative for progress: Suri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said development in the fields of science and technology was imperative for country's development.

While witnessing the distribution of lap-tops among the students of Mayo Education System in the Parliament House, he said soft image of the country depended upon skillful and well equipped youth.

Qasim Suri said the distribution of lap-top among the students would enable them to get modern education. He said the incumbent government was making all out efforts to make education system equitable and well equipped.

He also said major part of population of the country comprised of youth and up skilling youth would change the fate of the country.

The Deputy Speaker said the scholarship under Ihsaas Programme would help realize the dream of Kamyaab Jawaan.

Chairman Mayo Education System Syed Iqbal appreciated the efforts of Deputy Speaker and said equitable education system would ensure progress of the country.