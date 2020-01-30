Development indicators linked with family planning: Dr Yasmin Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said that cooperation among stakeholders was the key to finding sustainable solutions to the family planning problem in the country.

The minister said improvement in health indicators was directly linked with population indicators. "From urban planning to basic indicators of health and education, everything is directly linked with population growth," she said.

The minister was speaking at a seminar on Family Planning at a local hotel here on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar, experts on Family Planning, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rashid, DFID and World Health Organization representatives were present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said Pakistan needed to learn from the best practices in neighbouring countries of the region, especially Bangladesh. "Religious scholars played pivotal role in Bangladesh in controlling the population we need to study some successful strategies from our region," the minister added.

The minister said that Punjab had benefitted from its huge workforce of Lady Health Workers in many programs.

"The prime minister wants optimum utilization of the Lady Health Workers in the improvement of health indicators especially the Family Planning," she added.

The minister emphasized the need for birth spacing and the quality of services for mother and child healthcare in Punjab.

She said breast feeding had been declining in Punjab which was a major cause of worry.

The minister also said that evidence-based targeted interventions for social mobilization and awareness would be started in cities and towns reporting higher rates of population growth.

There will be an important meeting with the Department of Health next week regarding family planning.