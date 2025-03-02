Development initiatives take center stage in Tehsil Lower Tanawal meeting

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Tehsil Lower Tanawal witnessed a significant step toward progress as Tehsil Chairman Malik Junaid Ahmed Khan Tanoli Sunday chaired a high-level meeting at the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office to discuss the utilization of the Beautification Fund.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including MPA Iftikhar Khan Jadoon’s focal person Hassan Khan Jadoon, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon’s focal person Adil Khan Jadoon, TMO Lower Tanawal Kiran Zaib, and other prominent officials from the region.

The meeting focused on a series of transformative projects designed to uplift the quality of life for the residents of Tehsil Lower Tanawal. Among the highlights was the proposal to install solar street lights across all union councils, a move aimed at enhancing public safety while promoting sustainable energy solutions.

In addition, plans were unveiled for the establishment of a family park, which promises to provide a green and recreational space for families, fostering a healthier and more vibrant community.

To address long-standing concerns about the preservation of graveyards, the Beautification Fund will be allocated for the construction of protective walls around all burial sites, ensuring their security and dignity. Meanwhile, efforts to improve public hygiene and convenience were also prioritized, with the creation of modern public toilets and waiting areas in all markets.

Travelers, too, will benefit from the installation of modern-style waiting sheds, offering comfort and shelter during their journeys.

Waste management emerged as a key focus area, with plans to install an additional 100 garbage bins across union councils to improve cleanliness. Furthermore, the selection and purchase of land for a dedicated dumping ground, along with the acquisition of modern machinery, will streamline waste disposal processes, addressing a critical need in the region.

In a bid to boost local culture and economic activity, the meeting also explored the establishment of a modern food street in Tehsil Lower Tanawal. This initiative is expected to create a lively hub for food vendors and visitors, showcasing local cuisine and attracting tourism.

Chairman Malik Junaid Ahmed Khan Tanoli emphasized that these projects reflect the current leadership’s unwavering commitment to the development and welfare of Tehsil Lower Tanawal. He assured attendees that these initiatives are not just short-term fixes but long-term investments in the region’s future. The projects are anticipated to play a pivotal role in driving progress, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the overall quality of life for the people of Lower Tanawal in the years to come.

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of optimism, as officials pledged to work collaboratively to bring these ambitious plans to fruition, marking a new chapter in the development journey of Tehsil Lower Tanawal.