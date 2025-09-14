Open Menu

Development Is Our Vision: Sheikh Aftab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Development is our vision: Sheikh Aftab

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Member National Assembly and Supreme Judicial Commission member Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming underdeveloped villages in his constituency into modern cities.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the China Chowk to Brotha Dam Road on Sunday, Sheikh Aftab highlighted the significance of development projects in enhancing the quality of life for local residents and promoting economic activities.

Sheikh Aftab lauded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, crediting Nawaz Sharif's vision for Pakistan's progress in various sectors, including nuclear power, motorways, and economy. He also commended the Pakistan Army's decisive victory over India, led by General Asim Munir, which elevated Pakistan's stature globally.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, several large-scale development projects have been launched in district Attock. The China Chowk to Brotha Dam Road project is a testament to the government's commitment to public welfare, aiming to improve facilities for local residents and boost economic and social activities.

The ceremony, attended by local PML-N leaders and community elders, showcased the government's dedication to development and public service.

In his address, Sheikh Aftab emphasized that these projects will not only enhance the lives of local residents but also contribute to the region's economic growth and social progress.

APP/rhn/378

