Development Is Our Vision: Sheikh Aftab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Member National Assembly and Supreme Judicial Commission member Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming underdeveloped villages in his constituency into modern cities.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the China Chowk to Brotha Dam Road on Sunday, Sheikh Aftab highlighted the significance of development projects in enhancing the quality of life for local residents and promoting economic activities.
Sheikh Aftab lauded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership, crediting Nawaz Sharif's vision for Pakistan's progress in various sectors, including nuclear power, motorways, and economy. He also commended the Pakistan Army's decisive victory over India, led by General Asim Munir, which elevated Pakistan's stature globally.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, several large-scale development projects have been launched in district Attock. The China Chowk to Brotha Dam Road project is a testament to the government's commitment to public welfare, aiming to improve facilities for local residents and boost economic and social activities.
The ceremony, attended by local PML-N leaders and community elders, showcased the government's dedication to development and public service.
In his address, Sheikh Aftab emphasized that these projects will not only enhance the lives of local residents but also contribute to the region's economic growth and social progress.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
UAE President offers condolences on passing of businessman Hussain Khansaheb
Arab Youth Centre launches 4th edition of Arab Youth Pioneers Initiative, empowe ..
Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan
2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
Ajman Department of Tourism Development to organise new roadshow in India
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Development is our vision: Sheikh Aftab1 minute ago
-
Step afoot to empower women: Governor Balochistan1 minute ago
-
SSP assures of drastic reforms in Hyderabad's traffic management11 minutes ago
-
Westerly wave to bring rain, thunderstorms in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and GB11 minutes ago
-
Anosh Foundation celebrates Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at KPC11 minutes ago
-
Instructors' training workshop launched in AJK31 minutes ago
-
60 kanals of land allocated for flood victims in Sahmal , Chiniot51 minutes ago
-
AC office inaugurated in Tandojam1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi visits flood-hit areas, inaugurates relief projects1 hour ago
-
PECB’s Chairman condemns attack on C&W Secretary in Lorali1 hour ago
-
FCCI president felicitates Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
25 devotees of Shah Bhitai injured in accident near Nooriabad1 hour ago