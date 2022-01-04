Development journey expanded to remote areas equally: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the resources have not been limited to some specific cities like the past as the development journey has been expanded to remote and backward areas equally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the resources have not been limited to some specific cities like the past as the development journey has been expanded to remote and backward areas equally.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari, MNA Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal and PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz who called on him at chief minister office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Principal Secretary to CM was also present.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pointed out that every district has been given a development package to ensure composite development and the PTI government has set a new example of public service during the three years.

He said record public welfare initiatives have been taken during the PTI tenure compare to era of loot and plunder of the past regimes. Not a single scandal of the incumbent government has surfacedwhereas stories of corruption came to light every day in the past, he maintained. The former rulers abused resources relentlessly for personal projection, he further said and regretted that the politics of propaganda was the usual modus operandi of the opposition.