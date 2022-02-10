UrduPoint.com

Development Journey Extended To Backward Areas: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Development journey extended to backward areas: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the journey of development has been extended to backward areas to ensure composite development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the journey of development has been extended to backward areas to ensure composite development.

He was speaking at a meeting held with Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Rafaqat Ali Gillani, who called on him at the CM Office on Thursday. The SACM apprised the CM about the problems of his constituency. The CM promised to solve the public problems.

The chief minister said that instead of limiting progress and development to some specific cities, a solid policy had been adopted for equal development of each and every city and district.

The country and the nation were oppressed by wasting resources on exhibitory projects, he regretted adding that the opposition disappointed people by raising hollow slogans.

The CM advised opposition politicians to realise facts in the critical situation, as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had compounded problems. These elements were compromising Pakistan's interests for personal gains, he deplored.

However, serving people was the core agenda of the PTI government, as the era of lip-service was over now and the government was serving masses, he concluded.

