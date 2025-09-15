Open Menu

Development Journey Requires Collective Efforts: Mullakhel

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Chief Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan Mullakhel, stated on Monday that public participation and cooperation are essential for the journey of development to be successful.

He emphasized that everyone must work together towards a better future.

He made these remarks while meeting with various delegations at his office.

The delegations apprised the adviser of their concerns, and in response, he briefed them on the provincial government's vision and ongoing development initiatives. These initiatives include programs for education, health, employment, clean drinking water projects, and infrastructure improvement.

The adviser also highlighted the government's efforts to protect the environment and address climate change through tree plantation campaigns, efficient use of natural resources, and pollution reduction. He assured the delegations that these measures would alleviate the problems faced by the common man.

Furthermore, he guaranteed that the government is taking concrete steps to solve the people's problems, and the efforts would soon yield results, improving their standard of living and providing basic facilities at their doorstep.

