Development journey to continue: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that government was continuously fulfilling its promises made with the people and the development journey would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Saleem Baryar and Special Assistant for Punjab board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar here at his office.

The CM said that every conspiracy hatched by the opposition had been thwarted due to the public-centric politics of the PTI-led government.

He said that those indulging in politics of mudslinging had no future and the propagandists should realise that people could not be served throughhollow slogans. "The politics of the opposition is limited to issuing meaningless statements", the chief minister concluded.