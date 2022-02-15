UrduPoint.com

Development Journey To Continue Under PM's Leadership: CM Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Development journey to continue under PM's leadership: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the journey of development would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the journey of development would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Every attempt of the opposition to create political chaos had failed, he added.

He said this during a meeting with MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich who called on him at CM Office. The MPA apprised the CM about the problems of his constituency.

Assuring that the issues would be resolved on a priority basis, the CM reiterated that assembly members were his companions and he would continue to resolve the issues of their Constituencies.

The legitimate work of the elected representatives would be done, in any case, as masses would be served, he reiterated. Anti-development elements could not mislead the people through propaganda, he asserted and regretted that the opposition had been trying to gain political mileage even during dengue and coronavirus.

The opposition parties had proved by their negative actions that they did not have passion to serve the suffering humanity.

The nation would never forgive those who tried to create political instability in the prevailing circumstances, the CM concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senior AfD Official Says Crimea Belongs to Russia ..

Senior AfD Official Says Crimea Belongs to Russia Historically

2 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates new building of Factory Area PS i ..

IGP inaugurates new building of Factory Area PS in Sheikhupura

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 'in all our interests': France's Eng ..

Nord Stream 2 'in all our interests': France's Engie

2 minutes ago
 US Aims to Shape Taliban, Discourage Others From S ..

US Aims to Shape Taliban, Discourage Others From Supporting Armed Opposition - S ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Made Security Guarantee Proposals to Avert ..

Russia Made Security Guarantee Proposals to Avert War - Putin

5 minutes ago
 Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification befor ..

Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification before Islamabad High Court

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>