LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the journey of development would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Every attempt of the opposition to create political chaos had failed, he added.

He said this during a meeting with MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich who called on him at CM Office. The MPA apprised the CM about the problems of his constituency.

Assuring that the issues would be resolved on a priority basis, the CM reiterated that assembly members were his companions and he would continue to resolve the issues of their Constituencies.

The legitimate work of the elected representatives would be done, in any case, as masses would be served, he reiterated. Anti-development elements could not mislead the people through propaganda, he asserted and regretted that the opposition had been trying to gain political mileage even during dengue and coronavirus.

The opposition parties had proved by their negative actions that they did not have passion to serve the suffering humanity.

The nation would never forgive those who tried to create political instability in the prevailing circumstances, the CM concluded.