Development Must Be Equal For Every Area; Justice Mansoor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:41 PM

Development must be equal for every area; Justice Mansoor

Supreme Court judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday said that development must be equal in every area and no area should be left without development funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday said that development must be equal in every area and no area should be left without development funds.

He made these remarks while hearing a case along with Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar regarding discriminatory allocation of funds by the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to MPAs and MNAs.

During the course of proceedings, Petitioner Khushdil Khan and the provincial government sought time to resolve the matter.

Justice Bandial said that not only KPK but the whole country was facing the problem of development funds. The local governments also complained about funds, he added.

He directed the concerned authorities to inform the court about any solution regarding usage of development funds. He said that roads, schools and hospitals should be built all over the country. He said that basic amenities were requirement of every area.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for a month.

