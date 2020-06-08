Development of agri sector vital for economic prosperity: FM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday terming development of agriculture sector vital for the country's economic prosperity said reservations of farming community would be removed through effective policy.

The Foreign Minister, who led a delegation of agriculturists to Prime Minister's Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, said since Pakistan was an agricultural country, the uplift of farmers was the government's top priority.

Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Parliamentary Secretary Finance, Zain Qureshi and other parliamentary leaders attended the meeting.

The leaders of farmer community apprised the meeting about the problems faced during lockdown.

The meeting discussed proposals by parliamentary committee and suggestions of political leaders.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh informed the agriculturalists on proposed special relief for their sector.

The meeting also decided establishing a special committee to resolve the problems of farmers on priority basis.

