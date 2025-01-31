Development of agriculture, livestock sectors essential to tackle food crisis in future: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Friday said that Pakistan would become the third most populous country in the world by 2050 as in this regard, we have to make a plan for the development of agriculture and livestock sectors to cope situation of food for future.

He said that unfortunately, we are still dependent on other countries for quality seeds, and the need of the hour is that we take revolutionary steps in both sectors to develop the agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of an agriculture-based consultation session for the promotion of agribusiness at a local hotel in the provincial capital Quetta organized by Lasbela University.

The session was attended by the Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) Prof. Dr Abdul Malik Tareen, Vice Chancellor of Biotms University Prof. Dr Khalid Hafeez, Vice Chancellor of Loralai University Prof. Dr. Ehsan Kakar, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai and former Vice Chancellor Dr Dost Baloch along with various stakeholders including industrialists, policymakers, researchers and practitioners.

The Governor said that despite its vast potential in agriculture and livestock, the entire agricultural sector of Balochistan is stagnant.

He said that we have so far failed to formulate a comprehensive strategy based on agribusiness saying that on the one hand, our landowners are not familiar with modern agricultural methods while on the other hand, the input of our agricultural experts is also insufficient.

He said that the Lasbela University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Malik Tareen and his entire team deserve praise for the promotion of the agricultural economy.

The Governor said that by 2050, Pakistan would become the third most populous country in the world.

In this regard, we have to plan wisely keeping in mind our current and near-future food needs, unfortunately, we are still dependent on other countries for quality seeds, he said

He said that the need of the hour is that we take revolutionary steps in both the sectors to develop the agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that Balochistan has the capacity to meet the livestock needs of the entire country adding that districts like Musa-Khel and Zhob also receive abundant monsoon rains which we have to utilize effectively.

He said that through modern science and technology, we could also make rain-fed lands cultivable which could increase both the quality and quantity of production, but we need expert guidance.

We should seek cooperation from bioengineering experts to develop our agricultural research, with 44% of Pakistan’s area, Balochistan could lead the country’s agricultural development, he mentioned.

He said that to overcome water scarcity, it is essential to educate our landowners and farmers about drip irrigation systems and from Zhob to Khuzdar, low water use could be implemented for crops like olive trees.

The Governor said that the pace at which our and the world’s population is continuously increasing

makes it clear that the future of the economy depends on agriculture.

As with the growing global population, we have to advance agricultural economic development, he said adding that by developing our agricultural research, we could not only meet our food needs but we would also become a major exporting country in the region.

In the end, Governor Balochistan distributed commemorative shields among the organizers and experts.