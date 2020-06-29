Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the development of agriculture sector was the government's top priority as the progress of the country was linked with the prosperity of farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the development of agriculture sector was the government's top priority as the progress of the country was linked with the prosperity of farmers.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to consider proposals regarding provision of power subsidy on tubewells in the agriculture sector, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister directed that a mechanism should be formulated in consultation with the provinces regarding proposals for provision of power subsidy on tubewells, so that small farmers could be provided with relief.\867