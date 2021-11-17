UrduPoint.com

Development Of AJK To Be Ensured: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:36 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said, effective steps were being taken by the government for the economic development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and for the prosperity of its people

The president expressed these views in a meeting with President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said AJK had the immense potential for tourism, for which the government was taking effective steps.

He said special attention was being paid to the promotion of tourism in the country.

He said Pakistan was effectively raising the issue of Kashmir at every forum and categorically rejected India's unilateral move on August 5, 2019.

The president said Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris till their right to self-determination was achieved.

He said as per the United Nations resolutions, the Kashmir issue was the only guarantee of peace in the region.

He mentioned that India was erasing the cultural heritage of Muslims and the region was under threat of prime minister Narendra Modi's extremist policies.

