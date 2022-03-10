UrduPoint.com

Development Of Backward Areas Among Govt's Foremost Priorities: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Development of backward areas among govt's foremost priorities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the development of backward areas and cities neglected in the past was among the government's foremost priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the development of backward areas and cities neglected in the past was among the government's foremost priorities.

Unlike past when the whole budget of Punjab was limited to certain cities alone, it is for the first time in the country's history that development projects have been started across the province, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Provincial Ministers Punjab Sardar Asif Nakai and Syed Samsam Bukhari, who called on him here.

Besides political situation in Punjab, the matters relating to ongoing development projects in the ministries concerned were discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Budget Government

Recent Stories

Historic public gathering at D-Chowk on cards: Far ..

Historic public gathering at D-Chowk on cards: Farrukh

18 minutes ago
 Five held for possessing illegal weapons

Five held for possessing illegal weapons

18 minutes ago
 More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts ..

More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab: Nadeem Sarwar

18 minutes ago
 10 gamblers held during crackdown

10 gamblers held during crackdown

20 minutes ago
 2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattl ..

2100 policemen deployed for National Horse & Cattle Show

20 minutes ago
 Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Confere ..

Nilofar inaugurates 'National Women Police Conference 2022'

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>