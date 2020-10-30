UrduPoint.com
Development Of Backward Areas Among Priorities Of Government: CM

Fri 30th October 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said that development of backward districts was among priorities of provincial government and necessary steps had been taken to achieve the goal.

He was addressing newly elected cabinet of Shangla Press Club here at Chief Minister House. Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to CM for Information Kamran Bangash was also present on the occasion.

He said that government was making incessant efforts to develop remote areas and brought them in national mainstream.

The chief minister said that Khwaza Khela-Bishaam Road would be presented in upcoming meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) for inclusion in CPEC projects adding the project after completion would promote trade and economic activities and create employment opportunities for the area.

He said that provincial government was taking every possible step to resolve problems faced by journalist community.

He said that resources would be utilized to improve and develop press clubs at districts level.

Earlier, the chief minister administered oath to newly elected office bearers of Shangla Press Club. He congratulated new members and expressed the hope that they would utilize their capabilities to perform professional obligations for betterment of people.

