Development of backward areas, priority of incumbent government: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated multiple developmental projects in District Karak and said that development of backward areas is the topmost priority of the incumbent government.

During his day long visit, the Chief Minister also announced commencement of construction work on Karak Oil Refinery this year. Minister for State Shehryar Afridi, MNA Shahid Khattak, Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur and DDAC Chairman Asyaa Khattak were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated extension and rehabilitation of Sui Gas project in the district with an estimated cost of Rs 1994.990 million in its first phase.

He also inaugurated clean drinking water project to be completed with cost of Rs 3 billion. The project would benefit 15,000 local residents and provide 250,000 gallons of clean drinking water to Zarkai Nasrati, Siraj Khel, Chowkara, Takth Nasrati and Khada Banda areas.

Two Rescue 1122 stations costing Rs 264.43 million in Karak city and tehsil Banda Daud Shah were also inaugurated by the Chief Minister during the visit. He also inaugurated the standardization of seven Higher Secondary Schools to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 400 million and construction and rehabilitation of various roads costing of Rs 250 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremonies, the Chef Minister said that the incumbent government has ensured inclusion of Peshawar to DI Khan Motorway in CPEC. He said that provincial government would also ensure provision of 100 percent health insurance to all residents throughout the province by July this year.