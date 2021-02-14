UrduPoint.com
Development Of Backward Areas, PTI Manifesto: CM

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:50 PM

Development of backward areas, PTI manifesto: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that development of backward areas was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and composite development was the right of every region of Punjab.

Chief Minister was chairing a meeting in the lounge of Bahawalpur Airport on Sunday.

He was briefed about development projects and law and order situation of Bahawalpur Division, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister directed to ensure the timely completion besides paying special attention to maintain the standard in these projects of public welfare.

He directed authorities concerned to personally visit and review the on-ground progress of the projects. The progress report should be submitted to the CM office every month, he added.

The CM said that the government wants to develop every city of Southern Punjab including Bahawalpur.

Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring the development projects of the backward areas. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, RPO Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner, DPO Bahawalpur and officers concerned were also present on this occasion.

