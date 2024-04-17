Development of Balochistan, among govt’s top priorities: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that the development and prosperity of Balochistan province were among the top priorities of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that the development and prosperity of Balochistan province were among the top priorities of the government.

He stressed upon maximum utilization of the natural resources in the province so that it could be used for its development and said that in that regard, the Federal Government was taking all possible steps.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, different matters pertaining to the province were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affair Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, a PML-N leader.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief over the recent rain related losses and assured that the Federal Government was supporting the provincial government in the rehabilitation of the affected people.

He maintained that the Federal Government would also provide all-out support to the provincial government in the promotion of education, adding that the network of Danish Schools was being expanded to the province.