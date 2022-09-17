UrduPoint.com

Development Of Balochistan First Priority Of The Government: BAP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The former Information Secretary and Spokesman of Balochistan Awami Party Chaudhry Shabir said on Saturday that positive progress had been made in solving long-standing issues including the recovery of missing persons.

In a statement issued here, BAP leader said the construction and development of the devastated Balochistan was the first priority of the government of CM Bizenjo.

"The inconsiderate behavior of the past rulers and the unfair distribution of resources pushed Balochistan into the darkness of backwardness on the one hand and on the other hand it caused sense of deprivation among people," he said.

BAP leader further deplored the former rulers who gave priority to the use of force instead of solving the burning issues of Balochistan with understanding and patience and made such unwise decisions which the anti-national forces took full advantage of to create internal chaos and economic instability not only in Balochistan but the entire country.

He vowed that the current leadership of Balochistan Awami Party would promote its progressive thinking, positive and sincere political vision to defeat all such nefarious conspiracies and ensure the completion of a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

