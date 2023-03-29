Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2023 | 03:02 PM

The Prime Minister has said Gwadar carries a lot of significance in connection with China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that development of Balochistan particularly Gwadar is among the foremost priorities of the government.

He was talking to Member National Assembly from Gwadar Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said Gwadar carries a lot of significance in connection with China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

During the meeting, Aslam Bhootani apprised the Prime Minister about ongoing development schemes and issues confronted by the people of his constituency.

The Prime Minister assured of solution to all these problems.

Overall political situation of the country also came under discussion during the meeting.

