Development of Balochistan imperative for prosperous country: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said infrastructure development in Balochistan and extending educational and health facilities to all the areas of the province was top priority of the present government

He said sustainable development of Balochistan was imperative for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Chairman Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal in the Parliament House here.

The Speaker said that there was a broader consensus at national level to turn the challenges into opportunities in Balochistan.

He also mentioned that the incumbent government was bent upon to resolve all socio-economic issues faced by the largest province.

He also agreed that a parliamentary committee be constituted to make recommendations for resolution of socio-economic issues faced by the people of Balochistan.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chairman BNP expressed his gratitude to the Speaker National Assembly for his efforts to focus issues in Balochistan.

He agreed that development of Balochistan was the development of Pakistan. He proposed constituting a Special Parliamentary Committee to resolve the issues in Balochistan.

He said people of Balochistan had great expectations from this government as they deserve special focus of the incumbent government. He also mentioned that Balochistan needed the attention of all irrespective of party differences.