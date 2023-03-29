(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the development of Balochistan, particularly Gwadar, was among the priorities of the government.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Member of National Assembly Aslam Bhootani, who called on him here, said Gwadar also possessed great importance with regard to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Aslam Bhootani informed the prime minister about the problems and the ongoing development projects in his constituency also consisting of Gwadar and Lasbela.

PM Shehbaz assured the MNA to resolve all the problems being faced by his constituency.

The overall political situation of the country was also discussed in the meeting.