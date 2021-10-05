UrduPoint.com

Development Of Balochistan Linked To Promotion Of Quality Education: Sardar Rind

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Development of Balochistan linked to promotion of quality education: Sardar Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Zahid Reki called on Provincial Minister for Higher and Secondary Education Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Tuesday and discussed the educational situation in his constituency Washuk.

Sardar said that the sustainable development of Balochistan is linked to the promotion of quality education and the Department of Education accepted that every child in Balochistan should have access to quality education at his/her doorstep.

"We wish that facilities would be created in government educational institutions for sons and daughters of labors men, farmers and other poor to ensure quality of education as like, Lawrence College and expensive private institutions, he said.

Sardar said that promotion of quality education in all areas of Balochistan without any discrimination was govt's priority and mission.

