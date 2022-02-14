UrduPoint.com

Development Of Chaman Accelerates Economic Activities: Suhail-ur-Rehman

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Development of Chaman accelerates economic activities: Suhail-ur-Rehman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Monday said making of Chaman development as modern would accelerate economic activities and bring a positive change in life of people.

The town planning of the city would be made keeping in view the requirements and future needs of the city so that the business people as well as the general public could get facilities, he noted.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting for development of Chaman and betterment of economic activities.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Quetta Division Yasir Khan Bazai, Assistant Commissioner Quetta Division Babar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Chaman Juma Dad Khan, Secretary RTA Quetta Manzoor Ahmed, Additional Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Ayub, Sabir Khan, Department of Livestock Saqib Zaib , Dr. Amjad Ali and Saeed Ahmed of Industrial Commerce Department.

Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch said that all stakeholders must work together to make Chaman an economic hub and developed city for which joint coordination is essential.

He said the city development project would bring relief to the poor and traders and business activities would be further strengthened saying that the development project of Chaman city has been divided into two phases, adding, fruit and vegetable market would be included in phase one.

"The Bus Stand, Taxi Stand and lorry depot will be relocated out of the city which will significantly improve the facilities as well as the rush situation in the city", he said adding that a committee has been formed to work on the project.

He said all possible steps were being taken to provide facilities and relief to the people saying that facilities including education, health and clean water to people would be made possible in all cases.

>