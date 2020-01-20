UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Of Database To Determine Youth's Socio-economic Status In Process: Usman Dar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Development of database to determine youth's socio-economic status in process: Usman Dar

The government, in an effort to tap the untapped resource of the country available in the form of 68 per cent youth, has been working on establishing a comprehensive national database to determine socio-economic status of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The government, in an effort to tap the untapped resource of the country available in the form of 68 per cent youth, has been working on establishing a comprehensive national database to determine socio-economic status of youth.

"The National Youth Development Index will be developed within the current Calendar year (2020) which eventually will help the Federal government in drafting legislation for the development of youth," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar told APP.

He said initially, a survey would be conducted at the provincial levels to analyze the challenges faced by youth including educational issues, health problems, employment status and social dilemmas.

Later, the project would be extended to the district level to evaluate the initiatives taken by the departments concerned for the betterment of youth.

Highlighting the major challenge confronted by the young people at the moment, Usman said a big chunk of youth was looking for the jobs in public and private sectors. "Unfortunately, we have very less number of youth that prefer to start their own businesses." He urged the youth to come out of what he termed as a typical job-seeking mindset and said that the government had taken a number of initiatives for their grooming through provision of professional trainings and concessionary loans.

Usman Dar said the government's Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) received an overwhelming response as some 1.3 million people applied for availing the soft loans. Contrary, only 55,000 youth applied for the recently launched Hunarmand Pakistan- the largest-ever skill development programme.

He said the statistics at the YES indicated that only 0.2 million youth would be able to get the loans as most of the applicants did not come up with comprehensive plans, urging the youngsters to visit the Kamyab Jawan official website to get some help from some 200 feasibilities of different trades placed on it.

"I want to assure the youth that the allocated money (Rs 1 billion) belongs to them and will be disbursed among the successful applicants." The special assistant said the government was all set to launch four more initiatives under its Kamyab Jawan Programme to create extensive jobs opportunities in the current year.

The remaining initiatives under Kamyab Jawan Programme included Start-up Pakistan, Green Youth Movement, National Internship Programme and Kamyab Jawan Sehatmand Programme.

He said all the programmes had been worked out by the National Skills Strategy Task Force, formed by the prime minister, after thorough consultations.

Usman said all the initiatives under Kamyab Jawan Programme would be rolled out in 2020 and most of them would be in implementation stage within this year.

"The core Agenda of Kamyab Jawan Programme is job creation for youth through promotion of entrepreneurship culture, provision of quality professional trainings and easy access to soft loans," he said.

The socio-economic well-being of youth was the greatest concern of Prime Minister Imran Khan that was why he launched the Kamyab jawan Programme and allocated billions of rupees for it, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Job Young Money 2020 All From Government Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Support US ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Sharjah Performing Arts ..

21 minutes ago

VIS upgrades FSR for ABL Govt Securities Fund

5 minutes ago

Murder accused release after compromise between pa ..

5 minutes ago

Russia-India Cooperation in Arctic Region Has Grea ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea Vows to Boost Economic Cooperation Wit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.