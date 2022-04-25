UrduPoint.com

Development Of Disaster Management Villages At Divisional Level In Full Swing: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 04:46 PM

The development work on establishment of disaster management villages, at the divisional level to facilitate the affected people across Balochistan, is in full swing as a large bit of the allocated amount has also been approved for implementation of the project

According to sources, Balochistan Government has allocated one billion rupees in the current fiscal year for the establishment of Disaster Management Villages at the divisional level of the province.

For that matter, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, has ordered Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to increase its stockpiles so that relief goods could immediately be dispatched in the event of any emergency.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan Government said the PDMA had been directed to take precautionary measures especially during the monsoon period to tackle the impending calamities in the province.

He further revealed that the province had been badly affected by disasters in the past and the provincial government had taken various initiatives for immediate measures to tackle disaster and disaster like situation.

Moreover, the authority was providing relief to the affected including food, shelter, medicine and other items.

The official also apprised that PDMA had the mandate to ensure protection of the people, property, infrastructure and material resources in order to minimize the losses.

However, the government has allocated Rs 2 billion for investment under Disaster Relief Fund created by the provincial government to manage future disasters which was the first of its kind initiative in the province.

Stressing the needed role that media has to play in this regard, the official maintained that the media has a massive role in creating awareness during disasters and it was necessary for them to be updated with relevant information and better disaster reporting techniques with basic knowledge about the subject in hand.

