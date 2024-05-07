Open Menu

Development Of Education Sector, Top Priority Of Govt: Provincial Minister Of Universities And Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Provincial Minister of Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani said that the first priority of the Sindh government is to develop the education sector on better lines, because development without education is not possible. Many new projects are underway and soon you will see a pleasant change.

He was speaking at the launch of the magazine of the Alumni Association Government College University Hyderabad (Karachi Chapter) and the function in honor of dignitaries.

The history of Government College is over 100 years old. This educational institution has produced rare gems for Politics, Journalism, Bureaucracy, Film Television, Judiciary, Sports, Medicine and other fields, who have achieved the highest position in their respective fields. Among them are the former Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Abdullah Shah, former Prime Minister Raja Parvez Ashraf, former Governor of State Bank Dr.

Ishrat Hussain, several chief secretaries of the province, several ministers. He assured that Government cooperation with make every possible effort to solve the problems together with the friends of Alumni Association Karachi Chapter.

Provincial Ombudsman Dr. Sohail Rajput said that he has studied from this college; he will give all possible support for the development of this institution. Karachi Chapter Secretary Amin Yousuf has pointed out the factors, I assure full cooperation to these projects specially environment project of Phuleli canal. He said that Government College Hyderabad is a historical and exemplary college. In his presentation, Amin Yousuf informed about the works and future projects under the Alumni Association Government College Hyderabad (Karachi Chapter). Pro. Dr Tayabba Zarif, Vice Chancellor and president of Alumni Association Rehman Rajput also spoke. Ayesha Amin and Professor Javed Iqbal were the master of ceremony.

